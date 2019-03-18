News
Annual Reports and Related Documents
|Announcement Title
|Annual Reports and Related Documents
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Mar 18, 2019 7:15
|Status
|New
|Announcement Reference
|SG190318OTHROECE
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached Annual Report 2018 and Letter to Shareholders dated 18 March 2019 issued by CapitaLand Limited are for information.