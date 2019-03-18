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Annual Reports and Related Documents

18 Mar 2019 Back
Announcement Title Annual Reports and Related Documents
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 18, 2019 7:15
Status New
Announcement Reference SG190318OTHROECE
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached Annual Report 2018 and Letter to Shareholders dated 18 March 2019 issued by CapitaLand Limited are for information.

Attachments

  1. Letter To Shareholders (Size: 8,632,332 bytes)
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