CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Entry Into Interested Person Transaction - Appointment Of Jurong Consultants (India) Pvt. Ltd. For The Provision Of Technical Due Diligence Services

20 Mar 2019 Back
Announcement Title Interested Person Transaction
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 20, 2019 18:25
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Appointment of Jurong Consultants (India) for the provision of technical due diligence services
Announcement Reference SG190320OTHRP2RP
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 80,193 bytes)
Back to top