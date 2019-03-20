News
Entry Into Interested Person Transaction - Appointment Of Jurong Consultants (India) Pvt. Ltd. For The Provision Of Technical Due Diligence Services
|Announcement Title
|Interested Person Transaction
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Mar 20, 2019 18:25
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Appointment of Jurong Consultants (India) for the provision of technical due diligence services
|Announcement Reference
|SG190320OTHRP2RP
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.