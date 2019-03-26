News
Singapore Retail Roadshow (26 March 2019)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Mar 26, 2019 7:00
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Singapore Retail Roadshow (26 March 2019)
|Announcement Reference
|SG190326OTHRRQN7
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.