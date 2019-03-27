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News

Ascott Residence Trust - Ascott REIT Acquires Prime Freehold Limited-Service Business Hotel In Sydney Australia For A$60.6 Million

27 Mar 2019 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 27, 2019 12:08
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascott Reit - Acquisition of prime freehold limited-service business hotel in Sydney Australia
Announcement Reference SG190327OTHROFRI
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued a news release on the above matter, as attached for information.

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