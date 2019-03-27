News
Ascott Residence Trust - Ascott REIT Acquires Prime Freehold Limited-Service Business Hotel In Sydney Australia For A$60.6 Million
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Mar 27, 2019 12:08
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascott Reit - Acquisition of prime freehold limited-service business hotel in Sydney Australia
|Announcement Reference
|SG190327OTHROFRI
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued a news release on the above matter, as attached for information.