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News

Dissolution Of Dormant Wholly Owned Subsidiary - CapitaLand China Development Fund II Limited

27 Mar 2019 Back
Announcement Title Change - Change in Corporate Information
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 27, 2019 17:10
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Dissolution of dormant wholly owned subsidiary, CapitaLand China Development Fund II Limited
Announcement Reference SG190327OTHRNFEE
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 95,622 bytes)
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