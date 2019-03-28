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CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - Presentation Slides For Annual General Meeting Held On 28 March 2019

28 Mar 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 28, 2019 18:09
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - Presentation Slides for Annual General Meeting held on 28 Mar 2019
Announcement Reference SG190328OTHRZKZO
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust, has today issued presentation slides on the above as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 2,060,528 bytes)
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