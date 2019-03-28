News
CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - Presentation Slides For Annual General Meeting Held On 28 March 2019
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Mar 28, 2019 18:09
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - Presentation Slides for Annual General Meeting held on 28 Mar 2019
|Announcement Reference
|SG190328OTHRZKZO
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust, has today issued presentation slides on the above as attached for information.