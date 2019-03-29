News
CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Divestment Of 51.0% Interest In CapitaMall Wuhu
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Mar 29, 2019 17:42
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Divestment of 51.0% Interest in CapitaMall Wuhu
|Announcement Reference
|SG190329OTHR1N32
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.