News
Ascott Residence Trust - Payment Of Management Fee By Way Of Issue Of Units In Ascott Residence Trust
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|May 6, 2019 17:49
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascott Residence Trust-Payment of Management Fee by way of issue of units in Ascott Residence Trust
|Announcement Reference
|SG190506OTHRW9JU
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.