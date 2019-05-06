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News

Ascott Residence Trust - Payment Of Management Fee By Way Of Issue Of Units In Ascott Residence Trust

06 May 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast May 6, 2019 17:49
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascott Residence Trust-Payment of Management Fee by way of issue of units in Ascott Residence Trust
Announcement Reference SG190506OTHRW9JU
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 42,088 bytes)
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