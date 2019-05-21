News
10th Annual dbAccess Asia Conference Singapore 2019 (21 May 2019)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|May 17, 2019 17:41
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|10th Annual dbAccess Asia Conference Singapore 2019 (21 May 2019)
|Announcement Reference
|SG190517OTHRHAKY
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust has today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.