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Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Executive Officer - Change In interest Of Director - Ng Kee Choe

17 May 2019 Back
Announcement Title Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer
Date & Time of Broadcast May 17, 2019 20:31
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Change in interest of Director - Ng Kee Choe
Announcement Reference SG190517OTHRYSIJ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached Form 1 of Ng Kee Choe is for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 27,601 bytes)
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