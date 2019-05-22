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News

10th Annual dbAccess Asia Conference, Singapore (22 May 2019)

22 May 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast May 21, 2019 17:22
Status New
Announcement Sub Title 10th Annual dbAccess Asia Conference, Singapore (22 May 2019)
Announcement Reference SG190521OTHRUBX2
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 9,063,681 bytes)
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