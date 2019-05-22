News
10th Annual dbAccess Asia Conference, Singapore (22 May 2019)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|May 21, 2019 17:22
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|10th Annual dbAccess Asia Conference, Singapore (22 May 2019)
|Announcement Reference
|SG190521OTHRUBX2
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.