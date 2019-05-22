News
CapitaLand Commercial Trust And CapitaLand Mall Trust - 10th Annual dbAccess Asia Conference, Singapore (22 May 2019)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|May 21, 2019 17:29
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CCT and CMT: 10th Annual dbAccess Asia Conference, Singapore (22 May 2019)
|Announcement Reference
|SG190521OTHRG2O4
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiaries, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited (manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT")) and CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited (manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust ("CMT")), have today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.