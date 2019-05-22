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News

CapitaLand Commercial Trust And CapitaLand Mall Trust - 10th Annual dbAccess Asia Conference, Singapore (22 May 2019)

22 May 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast May 21, 2019 17:29
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CCT and CMT: 10th Annual dbAccess Asia Conference, Singapore (22 May 2019)
Announcement Reference SG190521OTHRG2O4
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiaries, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited (manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT")) and CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited (manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust ("CMT")), have today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. CapitaLand Commercial Trust (Size: 6,164,868 bytes)
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