News
Ascott Residence Trust And CapitaLand Mall Trust - Nomura Investment Forum Asia 2019, Singapore (27 May 2019)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|May 24, 2019 17:29
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ng Chooi Peng Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiaries, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited (the manager of Ascott Residence Trust) and CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited (the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust), have today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.