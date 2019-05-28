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CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Nomura Investment Forum Asia 2019, Singapore (28 May 2019)

28 May 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast May 27, 2019 17:22
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Commercial Trust: Nomura Investment Forum Asia 2019, Singapore (28 May 2019)
Announcement Reference SG190527OTHRVMJY
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Chooi Peng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 5,902,775 bytes)
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