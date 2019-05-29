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English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
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Contact Us

Global

English

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News

Global Sustainability Report 2018

29 May 2019 Back
Announcement Title Annual Reports and Related Documents
Date & Time of Broadcast May 29, 2019 17:13
Status New
Announcement Reference SG190529OTHRYTOR
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached Global Sustainability Report 2018 - an Integrated Report issued by CapitaLand Limited is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 2,249,927 bytes)
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