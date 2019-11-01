News
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Second Quarter And/ Or Half Yearly Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 1, 2019 0:24
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Second Quarter and/ or Half Yearly Results
|Announcement Reference
|SG191101OTHRK6SR
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ("Ascendas Reit"), has issued the following press release, announcement, presentation slides and supplementary information in relation to Ascendas Reit's financial results for the second quarter ended 30 September 2019, as attached for information.1) Press Release - Ascendas Reit's Total Amount Available for Distribution for 2Q FY2019 grew 7.6% y-o-y to S$123.8 million;2) 2Q FY2019 Financial Results;3) Presentation Slides - 2Q FY2019 Financial Results; and4) Supplementary Information.