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News

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust - Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Second Quarter And/ Or Half Yearly Results

01 Nov 2019 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 1, 2019 0:24
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Second Quarter and/ or Half Yearly Results
Announcement Reference SG191101OTHRK6SR
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ("Ascendas Reit"), has issued the following press release, announcement, presentation slides and supplementary information in relation to Ascendas Reit's financial results for the second quarter ended 30 September 2019, as attached for information.1) Press Release - Ascendas Reit's Total Amount Available for Distribution for 2Q FY2019 grew 7.6% y-o-y to S$123.8 million;2) 2Q FY2019 Financial Results;3) Presentation Slides - 2Q FY2019 Financial Results; and4) Supplementary Information.

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  1. Press Release (Size: 191,639 bytes)
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