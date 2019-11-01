CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Proposed Divestment Of A Portfolio Of United States Properties And Two Singapore Properties

01 Nov 2019 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 1, 2019 12:16
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Proposed Divestment of a Portfolio of United States Properties and Two Singapore Properties
Announcement Reference SG191101OTHRG8RG
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement and news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information.

Attachments

  1. Announcement (Size: 105,995 bytes)
Back to top