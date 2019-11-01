News
Proposed Divestment Of A Portfolio Of United States Properties And Two Singapore Properties
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 1, 2019 12:16
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Proposed Divestment of a Portfolio of United States Properties and Two Singapore Properties
|Announcement Reference
|SG191101OTHRG8RG
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement and news release issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information.