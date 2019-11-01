News
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust - Proposed Acquisitions Of A Portfolio Of United States Properties and Two Singapore Properties And Launch Of S$1,310 Million Rights Issue
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 1, 2019 12:20
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascendas Reit - Proposed Acquisition and Rights Issue
|Announcement Reference
|SG191101OTHRZYV2
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ("Ascendas Reit"), has today issued the following in relation to Ascendas Reit's proposed acquisition and rights issue, as attached for information.(1) Proposed Acquisition (i) Press Release - Ascendas Reit's proposed acquisition of 30 business park properties in the United States and Singapore for S$1.66 billion(ii) SGX announcement - Proposed acquisitions of a portfolio of United States properties and two Singapore properties(iii) Presentation slides - Proposed acquisitions of 30 business park properties in the US and Singapore for S$1.66 billion(2) Rights Issue(i) Launch of S$1,310 million rights issue(ii) Offer Information Statement