CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust - Proposed Acquisitions Of A Portfolio Of United States Properties and Two Singapore Properties And Launch Of S$1,310 Million Rights Issue

01 Nov 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 1, 2019 12:20
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascendas Reit - Proposed Acquisition and Rights Issue
Announcement Reference SG191101OTHRZYV2
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ("Ascendas Reit"), has today issued the following in relation to Ascendas Reit's proposed acquisition and rights issue, as attached for information.(1) Proposed Acquisition (i) Press Release - Ascendas Reit's proposed acquisition of 30 business park properties in the United States and Singapore for S$1.66 billion(ii) SGX announcement - Proposed acquisitions of a portfolio of United States properties and two Singapore properties(iii) Presentation slides - Proposed acquisitions of 30 business park properties in the US and Singapore for S$1.66 billion(2) Rights Issue(i) Launch of S$1,310 million rights issue(ii) Offer Information Statement

Attachments

  1. Press Release (Size: 242,817 bytes)
Back to top