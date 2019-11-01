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Ascott Residence Trust, CapitaLand Commercial Trust, CapitaLand Mall Trust And CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Dissolution Of Corporate Disclosure Committee

01 Nov 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 1, 2019 17:39
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascott Reit, CCT, CMT & CRCT - Dissolution of Corporate Disclosure Committee
Announcement Reference SG191101OTHRWJ3S
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Hon Wei Seng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The following listed funds have today issued announcements on the above matter as attached for information:(1) Ascott Residence Trust (Ascott Reit)(2) CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT)(3) CapitaLand Mall Trust (CMT)(4) CapitaLand Retail China Trust (CRCT)

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  1. Ascott Residence Trust (Size: 22,158 bytes)
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