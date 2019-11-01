News
Ascott Residence Trust, CapitaLand Commercial Trust, CapitaLand Mall Trust And CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Dissolution Of Corporate Disclosure Committee
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 1, 2019 17:39
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascott Reit, CCT, CMT & CRCT - Dissolution of Corporate Disclosure Committee
|Announcement Reference
|SG191101OTHRWJ3S
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Hon Wei Seng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The following listed funds have today issued announcements on the above matter as attached for information:(1) Ascott Residence Trust (Ascott Reit)(2) CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT)(3) CapitaLand Mall Trust (CMT)(4) CapitaLand Retail China Trust (CRCT)