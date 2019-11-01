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CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Payment Of Management Fee By Way Of Issue Of Units In CapitaLand Commercial Trust

01 Nov 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 1, 2019 18:12
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT")- Payment of Management Fee by way of issue of units in CCT
Announcement Reference SG191101OTHRZAAQ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CCT, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 125,757 bytes)
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