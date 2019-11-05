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News

Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Third Quarter Results

05 Nov 2019 Back
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 5, 2019 7:06
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Third Quarter Results
Announcement Reference SG191105OTHR0K4Y
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement, news release and investor presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information:1 News Release - CapitaLand registers 3Q 2019 PATMI of S$333.9 million2 2019 Third Quarter Financial Statements Announcement3 Investor Presentation Slides - 3Q 2019 Financial Results4 CapitaLand China and Vietnam Residential and Strata Sales Pipeline as at September 2019

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  1. Press Release (Size: 146,283 bytes)
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