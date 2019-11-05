News
Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Third Quarter Results
|Announcement Title
|Financial Statements and Related Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 5, 2019 7:06
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Third Quarter Results
|Announcement Reference
|SG191105OTHR0K4Y
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement, news release and investor presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter are for information:1 News Release - CapitaLand registers 3Q 2019 PATMI of S$333.9 million2 2019 Third Quarter Financial Statements Announcement3 Investor Presentation Slides - 3Q 2019 Financial Results4 CapitaLand China and Vietnam Residential and Strata Sales Pipeline as at September 2019