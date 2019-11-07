News
Increase In Charter Capital In Oxygen Retail Company Limited And SVH Investment Company Limited
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 7, 2019 17:19
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Increase in charter capital in Oxygen Retail Company Limited and SVH Investment Company Limited
|Announcement Reference
|SG191107OTHRA67B
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The above announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the matter is for information.