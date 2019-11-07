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News

Increase In Charter Capital In Oxygen Retail Company Limited And SVH Investment Company Limited

07 Nov 2019 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 7, 2019 17:19
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Increase in charter capital in Oxygen Retail Company Limited and SVH Investment Company Limited
Announcement Reference SG191107OTHRA67B
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The above announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the matter is for information.

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