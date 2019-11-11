News
Ascott Residence Trust - SGX J.P. Morgan Corporate Day, Tokyo 2019 - 11 November 2019
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 8, 2019 17:29
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascott Reit - SGX J.P. Morgan Corporate Day, Tokyo 2019 - 11 November 2019
|Announcement Reference
|SG191108OTHRW3R4
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust ("Ascott Reit"), has today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.