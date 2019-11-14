News
CapitaLand Commercial Trust - Investor Meetings In Tokyo (13 And 14 November 2019)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 12, 2019 17:26
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Commercial Trust: Investor Meetings in Tokyo (13 and 14 November 2019)
|Announcement Reference
|SG191112OTHRPDBD
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust, has today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.