News
Dissolution Of Dormant Wholly Owned Subsidiary - Shanghai Xinshu Property Development Co., Ltd.
|Announcement Title
|Change - Change in Corporate Information
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 12, 2019 17:29
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Dissolution of dormant wholly owned subsidiary, Shanghai Xinshu Property Development Co., Ltd.
|Announcement Reference
|SG191112OTHR9Q69
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Hon Wei Seng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.