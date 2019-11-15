News
CapitaLand Mall Trust - SGX-UBS Singapore REIT / Infrastructure Corporate Day, Australia (14 And 15 November 2019)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 13, 2019 17:21
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CMT - SGX-UBS Singapore REIT / Infrastructure Corporate Day, Australia (14 and 15 November 2019)
|Announcement Reference
|SG191113OTHR5HUS
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust ("CMT"), has today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.