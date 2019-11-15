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CapitaLand Mall Trust - SGX-UBS Singapore REIT / Infrastructure Corporate Day, Australia (14 And 15 November 2019)

15 Nov 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 13, 2019 17:21
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CMT - SGX-UBS Singapore REIT / Infrastructure Corporate Day, Australia (14 and 15 November 2019)
Announcement Reference SG191113OTHR5HUS
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust ("CMT"), has today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 9,664,936 bytes)
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