News
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust - Despatch Of Offer Information Statement
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 14, 2019 6:58
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascendas Reit - Despatch of Offer Information Statement
|Announcement Reference
|SG191114OTHR9JIR
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust, has issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.