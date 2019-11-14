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Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust - Despatch Of Offer Information Statement

14 Nov 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 14, 2019 6:58
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascendas Reit - Despatch of Offer Information Statement
Announcement Reference SG191114OTHR9JIR
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust, has issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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