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News

Establishment Of Subsidiary - AIL 7 Pte. Ltd.

15 Nov 2019 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 15, 2019 17:53
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Establishment of Subsidiary - AIL 7 Pte. Ltd.
Announcement Reference SG191115OTHRI0T0
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 72,899 bytes)
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