News
Ascendas India Trust - Launch Of Private Placement To Raise Gross Proceeds Of At Least S$100.0 Million
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 19, 2019 8:23
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascendas India Trust - Launch of Private Placement
|Announcement Reference
|SG191119OTHRNU3U
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd., the trustee-manager of Ascendas India Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.