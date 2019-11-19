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News

Ascendas India Trust - Launch Of Private Placement To Raise Gross Proceeds Of At Least S$100.0 Million

19 Nov 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 19, 2019 8:23
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascendas India Trust - Launch of Private Placement
Announcement Reference SG191119OTHRNU3U
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd., the trustee-manager of Ascendas India Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 156,676 bytes)
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