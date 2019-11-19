News
Ascott Residence Trust And Ascendas Hospitality Trust - Proposed Combination Of Ascott Residence Trust And Ascendas Hospitality trust By Way Of A Trust Scheme Of Arrangement - Court Sanction Of The Ascott REIT Scheme And A-HTRUST Scheme
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 19, 2019 17:31
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascott Reit & A-HTRUST - Court Sanction of the Ascott Reit Scheme and A-HTRUST Scheme
|Announcement Reference
|SG191119OTHRVVR9
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached joint announcement issued by Ascott Residence Trust ("Ascott Reit") and Ascendas Hospitality Trust ("A-HTRUST") on the above matter is for information.