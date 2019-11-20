News
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust, CapitaLand Commercial Trust And CapitaLand Mall Trust - Morgan Stanley 18th Annual Asia Pacific Summit, Singapore (20 November 2019)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 19, 2019 17:35
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|AREIT, CCT and CMT - Morgan Stanley 18th Annual Asia Pacific Summit, Singapore (20 November 2019)
|Announcement Reference
|SG191119OTHRA57O
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The following listed funds have today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information:(1) Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (AREIT)(2) CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT)(3) CapitaLand Mall Trust (CMT)