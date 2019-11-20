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Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust, CapitaLand Commercial Trust And CapitaLand Mall Trust - Morgan Stanley 18th Annual Asia Pacific Summit, Singapore (20 November 2019)

20 Nov 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 19, 2019 17:35
Status New
Announcement Sub Title AREIT, CCT and CMT - Morgan Stanley 18th Annual Asia Pacific Summit, Singapore (20 November 2019)
Announcement Reference SG191119OTHRA57O
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The following listed funds have today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information:(1) Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (AREIT)(2) CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT)(3) CapitaLand Mall Trust (CMT)

Attachments

  1. Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (Size: 4,102,362 bytes)
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