News
CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Japan Non-Deal Roadshow (20 - 21 November 2019)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 19, 2019 17:49
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Japan Non-Deal Roadshow (20-21 November 2019)
|Announcement Reference
|SG191119OTHRXDEX
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.