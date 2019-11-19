CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - Compromise Agreement Between MTrustee Berhad, UDA Holdings Berhad And Zurah Permai Sdn. Bhd.

19 Nov 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 19, 2019 18:02
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CMMT - Compromise Agreement between MTrustee Berhad, UDA Holdings Berhad and Zurah Permai Sdn. Bhd.
Announcement Reference SG191119OTHRN0DI
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust ("CMMT"), has today issued an announcement on the above as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 1,872,319 bytes)
Back to top