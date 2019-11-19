News
CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust - Compromise Agreement Between MTrustee Berhad, UDA Holdings Berhad And Zurah Permai Sdn. Bhd.
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 19, 2019 18:02
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CMMT - Compromise Agreement between MTrustee Berhad, UDA Holdings Berhad and Zurah Permai Sdn. Bhd.
|Announcement Reference
|SG191119OTHRN0DI
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Malaysia Mall REIT Management Sdn. Bhd., the manager of CapitaLand Malaysia Mall Trust ("CMMT"), has today issued an announcement on the above as attached for information.