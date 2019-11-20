News
Ascendas India Trust - Close Of Upsized Private Placement Of 99,470,000 New Units (The "New Units") In Ascendas India Trust ("a-iTrust")
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 20, 2019 6:50
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascendas India Trust - Close Of Up Sized Private Placement
|Announcement Reference
|SG191120OTHRNRNE
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd., the trustee-manager of Ascendas India Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.