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News

Morgan Stanley 18th Annual Asia Pacific Summit, Singapore

20 Nov 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 20, 2019 17:24
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Morgan Stanley 18th Annual Asia Pacific Summit, Singapore
Announcement Reference SG191120OTHR4Z4E
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Hon Wei Seng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 10,416,555 bytes)
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