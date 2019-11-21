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News

Ascott Residence Trust - Put And Call Option Agreement Relating To Interest In Land At 177B River Valley Road Singapore

21 Nov 2019 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 21, 2019 7:12
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascott Reit - Put and Call Option Agreement relating to interest in Land at 177B River Valley Road
Announcement Reference SG191121OTHRM5E6
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement, news release and presentation slides issued by Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited (as manager of Ascott Residence Trust) on the above matter, are for information.

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  1. Announcement (Size: 115,820 bytes)
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