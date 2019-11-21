News
Ascott Residence Trust - Put And Call Option Agreement Relating To Interest In Land At 177B River Valley Road Singapore
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 21, 2019 7:12
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascott Reit - Put and Call Option Agreement relating to interest in Land at 177B River Valley Road
|Announcement Reference
|SG191121OTHRM5E6
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement, news release and presentation slides issued by Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited (as manager of Ascott Residence Trust) on the above matter, are for information.