News
Ascendas India Trust - Issue Of 99,470,000 New Units (The "New Units") In Ascendas India Trust ("a-iTrust") Pursuant To The Private Placement
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 28, 2019 6:41
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|a-iTrust - Issue of 99,470,000 New Units Pursuant to the Private Placement
|Announcement Reference
|SG191128OTHRYCF1
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd., the trustee-manager of Ascendas India Trust ("a-iTrust"), has today issued an announcement on the above matter as attached for information.