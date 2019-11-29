News
Establishment Of Wholly Owned Subsidiaries - (1) SFT Japan Pte. Ltd. (2) SFT Investment Tokutei Mokuteki Kaisha
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 29, 2019 17:23
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Establishment of Wholly Owned Subsidiaries - (1) SFT Japan Pte. Ltd. (2) SFT Investment TMK
|Announcement Reference
|SG191129OTHR2E6X
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.