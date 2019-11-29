News
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust, CapitaLand Commercial Trust, CapitaLand Mall Trust And CapitaLand Retail China Trust - Change Of Registered Office Address Of The Trustee
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Nov 29, 2019 17:37
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|AREIT, CCT, CMT and CRCT - Change of Registered Office Address of the Trustee
|Announcement Reference
|SG191129OTHRWJ8U
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The following subsidiaries of CapitaLand Limited have today issued announcements on the above matter, as attached for information:(1) Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ("AREIT");(2) CapitaLand Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT");(3) CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust ("CMT"); and(4) CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Retail China Trust ("CRCT").