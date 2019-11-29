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News

CapitaLand Investor Day (29 November 2019)

29 Nov 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 29, 2019 18:05
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CapitaLand Investor Day (29 November 2019)
Announcement Reference SG191129OTHRNHFT
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Hon Wei Seng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached presentation slides issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 12,465,581 bytes)
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