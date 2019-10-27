News
Ascott Residence Trust - Notice Of Redemption To The Holders Of S$150,000,000 5.00% Perpetual Securities With First Call Date On 27 October 2019 (ISIN No. SG6TG1000001)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Aug 30, 2019 17:45
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascott REIT - Notice of Redemption to the holders of S$150,000,000 5.00% Perpetual Securities
|Announcement Reference
|SG190830OTHRAKR4
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust, has today issued an announcement on the above matter, as attached for information.