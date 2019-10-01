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News

CapitaLand Mall Trust - CMT Secures First S$200 Million Green Loan To Finance BCA Green Mark Certified Properties

01 Oct 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 1, 2019 6:58
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CMT - CMT secures first S$200 million green loan to finance BCA Green Mark certified properties
Announcement Reference SG191001OTHR5UBF
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Hon Wei Seng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, has today issued a news release on the above matter as attached for information.

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