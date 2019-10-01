News
CapitaLand Mall Trust - CMT Secures First S$200 Million Green Loan To Finance BCA Green Mark Certified Properties
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 1, 2019 6:58
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CMT - CMT secures first S$200 million green loan to finance BCA Green Mark certified properties
|Announcement Reference
|SG191001OTHR5UBF
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Hon Wei Seng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Mall Trust, has today issued a news release on the above matter as attached for information.