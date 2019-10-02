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Ascendas Hospitality Trust - Updated Investor Presentation On Proposed Combination With Ascott Residence Trust

02 Oct 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 2, 2019 17:30
Status New
Announcement Sub Title AHT - Updated Investor Presentation on Proposed Combination
Announcement Reference SG191002OTHRS9FK
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Hon Wei Seng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Ascendas Hospitality Trust has today issued the presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 3,601,876 bytes)
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