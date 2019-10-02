News
Ascendas Hospitality Trust - Updated Investor Presentation On Proposed Combination With Ascott Residence Trust
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 2, 2019 17:30
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|AHT - Updated Investor Presentation on Proposed Combination
|Announcement Reference
|SG191002OTHRS9FK
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Hon Wei Seng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|Ascendas Hospitality Trust has today issued the presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.