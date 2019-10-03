News
CapitaLand Commercial Trust, CapitaLand Mall Trust And CapitaLand Retail China Trust - SGX-Credit Suisse Real Estate Corporate Day 2019, Singapore (3 October 2019)
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 2, 2019 17:47
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|CCT, CMT and CRCT - SGX-Credit Suisse Real Estate Corporate Day 2019, Singapore (3 October 2019)
|Announcement Reference
|SG191002OTHRVDJX
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Hon Wei Seng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The following listed funds have today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information:(1) CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT)(2) CapitaLand Mall Trust (CMT)(3) CapitaLand Retail China Trust (CRCT)