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CapitaLand Commercial Trust, CapitaLand Mall Trust And CapitaLand Retail China Trust - SGX-Credit Suisse Real Estate Corporate Day 2019, Singapore (3 October 2019)

03 Oct 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 2, 2019 17:47
Status New
Announcement Sub Title CCT, CMT and CRCT - SGX-Credit Suisse Real Estate Corporate Day 2019, Singapore (3 October 2019)
Announcement Reference SG191002OTHRVDJX
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Hon Wei Seng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The following listed funds have today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information:(1) CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT)(2) CapitaLand Mall Trust (CMT)(3) CapitaLand Retail China Trust (CRCT)

Attachments

  1. CapitaLand Commercial Trust (Size: 4,053,555 bytes)
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