News
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust - Ascendas REIT Acquires Its Fourth Suburban Office In Australia For A$110.9 Million
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 3, 2019 17:26
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|AREIT - Ascendas Reit Acquires its Fourth Suburban Office in Australia for A$110.9 Million
|Announcement Reference
|SG191003OTHROG4E
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Hon Wei Seng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust has today issued the press release and the presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.