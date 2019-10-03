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News

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust - Ascendas REIT Acquires Its Fourth Suburban Office In Australia For A$110.9 Million

03 Oct 2019 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 3, 2019 17:26
Status New
Announcement Sub Title AREIT - Ascendas Reit Acquires its Fourth Suburban Office in Australia for A$110.9 Million
Announcement Reference SG191003OTHROG4E
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Hon Wei Seng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust has today issued the press release and the presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.

Attachments

  1. Press Release (Size: 155,682 bytes)
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