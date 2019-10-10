News
Acquisition Of Remaining 10% Of The Charter Capital Of Somerset Central TD Company Limited
|Announcement Title
|Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 10, 2019 17:40
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Acquisition of Remaining 10% of the Charter Capital of Somerset Central TD Company Limited
|Announcement Reference
|SG191010OTHRDTSW
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.