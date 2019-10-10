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News

Acquisition Of Remaining 10% Of The Charter Capital Of Somerset Central TD Company Limited

10 Oct 2019 Back
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 10, 2019 17:40
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Acquisition of Remaining 10% of the Charter Capital of Somerset Central TD Company Limited
Announcement Reference SG191010OTHRDTSW
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 130,202 bytes)
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