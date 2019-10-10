News
Ascott Residence Trust - Proposed Combination With Ascendas Hospitality Trust - SIAS Dialogue Session- 10 October 2019
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 10, 2019 17:43
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascott Reit- Proposed Combination with Ascendas Hospitality Trust SIAS Dialogue Session- 10 Oct 2019
|Announcement Reference
|SG191010OTHRN4HJ
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust ("Ascott Reit"), has today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.