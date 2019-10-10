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Ascott Residence Trust - Proposed Combination With Ascendas Hospitality Trust - SIAS Dialogue Session- 10 October 2019

10 Oct 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 10, 2019 17:43
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascott Reit- Proposed Combination with Ascendas Hospitality Trust SIAS Dialogue Session- 10 Oct 2019
Announcement Reference SG191010OTHRN4HJ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) CapitaLand Limited's subsidiary, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, the manager of Ascott Residence Trust ("Ascott Reit"), has today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached for information.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 8,760,744 bytes)
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