News
S$500,000,000 Fixed Rate Subordinated Perpetual Notes To Be Issued Under S$5,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 10, 2019 22:41
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|S$500 Million Fixed Rate Subordinated Perpetual Notes to be issued under S$5 Billion EMTN Programme
|Announcement Reference
|SG191010OTHRBBQM
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.