News
Ascendas Hospitality Trust- Proposed Combination With Ascott Residence Trust - SIAS Dialogue Session - 11 October 2019
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 11, 2019 17:27
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|A-HTRUST- Proposed Combination with Ascott Residence Trust SIAS Dialogue Session - 11 October 2019
|Announcement Reference
|SG191011OTHR7ZS3
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Hon Wei Seng
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|Ascendas Hospitality Trust ("A-HTRUST") has today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached forinformation.