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Ascendas Hospitality Trust- Proposed Combination With Ascott Residence Trust - SIAS Dialogue Session - 11 October 2019

11 Oct 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 11, 2019 17:27
Status New
Announcement Sub Title A-HTRUST- Proposed Combination with Ascott Residence Trust SIAS Dialogue Session - 11 October 2019
Announcement Reference SG191011OTHR7ZS3
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Hon Wei Seng
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Ascendas Hospitality Trust ("A-HTRUST") has today issued presentation slides on the above matter as attached forinformation.

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  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 5,027,976 bytes)
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