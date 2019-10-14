News
Ascott Residence Trust And Ascendas Hospitality Trust Highlighted Merits Of Proposed Combination At SIAS Dialogue Sessions
|Announcement Title
|General Announcement
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Oct 14, 2019 7:19
|Status
|New
|Announcement Sub Title
|Ascott REIT & A-HTRUST Highlighted Merits of Proposed Combination at SIAS Dialogue Sessions
|Announcement Reference
|SG191014OTHRTC31
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Michelle Koh
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
|The following listed funds have today issued a media statement on the above matter as attached for information:(1) Ascott Residence Trust ("Ascott REIT")(2) Ascendas Hospitality Trust ("A-HTRUST")