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News

Ascott Residence Trust And Ascendas Hospitality Trust Highlighted Merits Of Proposed Combination At SIAS Dialogue Sessions

14 Oct 2019 Back
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 14, 2019 7:19
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Ascott REIT & A-HTRUST Highlighted Merits of Proposed Combination at SIAS Dialogue Sessions
Announcement Reference SG191014OTHRTC31
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Michelle Koh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) The following listed funds have today issued a media statement on the above matter as attached for information:(1) Ascott Residence Trust ("Ascott REIT")(2) Ascendas Hospitality Trust ("A-HTRUST")

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